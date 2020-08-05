Share
Colombia top court places ex-President Uribe under house arrest

11 hours ago

Colombia’s Supreme Court has ordered the detention of former President Alvaro Uribe amid allegations of witness tampering and fraud, in an investigation linking him to right-wing paramilitary groups.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

