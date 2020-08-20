-
China: Beijing suspends Hong Kong-US legal cooperation – MOFA spox. - 36 mins ago
-
Lebanon’s Tripoli port scrambles to fill in for blast ravaged-Beirut - 37 mins ago
-
Germany: Koblenz torture trial of suspected Syrian intelligence officials continues - 38 mins ago
-
Belarus opposition braces for long-running protests | DW News - 50 mins ago
-
Greta Thunberg and Luisa Neubauer hold presser following meeting with Merkel on climate policy - about 1 hour ago
-
Greta Thunberg, Luisa Neubauer, Anuna de Wever and Adelaide Charlier hold a news conference | LIVE - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy’s Sikh Slaves | People and Power - about 1 hour ago
-
Mali: Army colonel Assimi Goita declares himself junta leader - about 1 hour ago
-
State of Palestine: Locals struggle as Gaza’s only power plant shuts down amid Israel fuel ban - 2 hours ago
-
Argentina rushes to produce COVID-19 vaccine - 2 hours ago
Colombia tribunal: Former rebels testify to recruiting minors
Former commanders of Colombia’s rebel group FARC, that is the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, began their testimony in front of a peace tribunal on Wednesday.
They addressed the forced recruitment and abuse of children into their ranks, as well as abuse, during the country’s 50-year-long civil conflict.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Colombia #ColombiaPeace #FARC