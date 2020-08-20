Colombia tribunal: Former rebels testify to recruiting minors

Former commanders of Colombia’s rebel group FARC, that is the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, began their testimony in front of a peace tribunal on Wednesday.

They addressed the forced recruitment and abuse of children into their ranks, as well as abuse, during the country’s 50-year-long civil conflict.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Bogota.

