Combatting coronavirus: Car factories suspend operations

Across the United States, Mexico and Canada, car companies are temporarily suspending their operations to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ford has already shut its production lines, while General Motors and Fiat-Chrysler are expected to follow suit.

Al Jazeera’s John Hendren reports from Chicago.

