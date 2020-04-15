Concerns grow COVID-19 is spreading undetected in Palestine

In occupied East Jerusalem, concerns are growing the coronavirus is spreading through Palestinian neighbourhoods undetected.

The number of recorded cases shot up this week to 41, but health workers fear it could actually be double that.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #COVID19 #Palestine