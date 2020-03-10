‘Confessions of a toilet paper hoarder’

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, 10.03.2020: Italy is on day one of a nationwide lockdown in a bid to contain COVID-19. One Italian paper asks 16 prominent figures in Milan to offer some words of hope as Italy faces what PM Giuseppe Conte calls its “darkest hour”. We look, too, at a call for world policymakers to shift to caring capitalism in response to the spread of the virus globally. And a toilet paper hoarder fesses up in Australia. Join us.

