Confined at Easter: What lessons for humanity?

Empty streets make the first bank holiday in France since the start of lockdown nearly four weeks ago well essentially the same as any other. So how isolated are we? How connected are we in a time when usually churches are full and families gather for big holiday meals? This year the calendar had Easter and the Jewish feast of Passover coinciding with seders over social media. And even if you’re not religious, you’re probably still pondering where it all leaves the ties that bind us to community and whether we can make the most of this unprecedented period to improve how we treat each other on the other end. Will we return to our old ways and take for granted those who provide essential services in times of crisis? Will we do more to redress inequality and social injustice? Or will it be worse, will we scapegoat and blame others?

