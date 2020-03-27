Confinement, week #2: An empty Paris, police controls and homemade face masks

In the first edition of our new show “Confinement”, FRANCE 24 reports on how France is coping with the coronavirus outbreak. The country has been under lockdown since March 17, but our team of reporters is continuing to inform you about this unprecedented situation. We bring you four reports showing how the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the lives of us all.

