Share
0 0 0 0

Confinement: With sets & stages closed, stir crazy Russian actors take to Zoom

52 mins ago

With Moscow’s Bolshoi Theatre losing one million dollars a week and #Covid_19 threatening movie houses with extinction, stir crazy Russian actors are taking their act online.
The Daily Beast Moscow correspondent Anna Nemtsova points to Alexander Molochnikov’s new #Zoom-made madcap vignette.

More in #WorldThisWeek…

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment