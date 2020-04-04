Conflict in Libya: Human cost mounts a year into Haftar offensive

In Libya, it is the first anniversary of the launching of the offensive to capture the capital Tripoli.

Forces loyal to renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar have so far failed to overthrow the internationally recognised government.

Al Jazeera’s Mahmoud Abdelwahed looks at the mounting cost of the conflict.

