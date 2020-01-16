They’re heading into their final plenary session before they come out of the EP at the end of the month. …

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/16/conflicting-emotions-as-meps-from-the-uk-prepare-to-leave-the-european-parliament

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live