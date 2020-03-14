Congo activists urge action over government corruption

Members of the Republic of the Congo’s first family are facing growing calls to be prosecuted for corruption.

They have been accused by human rights activists of looting Congolese public funds to buy luxurious properties abroad.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from the capital, Brazzaville.

