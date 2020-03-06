-
Congo protests against unpaid pensions as gov’t debt balloons
Former telecoms and postal workers in the Republic of Congo say the government is unable to pay them what they are owed.
Money they paid into their pension funds each month has disappeared.
The country has nearly gone bankrupt three times in the past 20 years and has been repeatedly bailed out by the International Monetary Fund, despite being Africa’s third-largest oil producer.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Brazzaville.
