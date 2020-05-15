Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News

Germany’s president is urging citizens to put their faith in science instead of conspiracy theories if they want to avoid getting Covid-19. Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern at the declining acceptance of government-imposed restrictions in Germany. The country has seen a surge of protests against restrictions in recent days.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Conspiracies #Protest