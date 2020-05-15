-
Coronavirus: What’s happening across the world – correspondents report | DW News - 13 hours ago
-
This $130 Box Could Transform Covid-19 Care - 14 hours ago
-
Autopsies reveal: Coronavirus is more than a lung infection | COVID-19 Special - 15 hours ago
-
Mark Ruffalo is making movies from an Airbnb?! | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
How Miranda found her inner Miranda | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Will Ferrell shows his testicles… | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
Normal People stars shock by weird viral fame | The Graham Norton Show – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
June deadline for tests in all England care homes – Coronavirus Covid-19 Update 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 16 hours ago
-
What Covid-19 Revealed About Our Meat Supply - 16 hours ago
-
Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News - 18 hours ago
Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News
Germany’s president is urging citizens to put their faith in science instead of conspiracy theories if they want to avoid getting Covid-19. Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern at the declining acceptance of government-imposed restrictions in Germany. The country has seen a surge of protests against restrictions in recent days.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Conspiracies #Protest