Conspiracy protesters trouble Germany | DW News

18 hours ago

Germany’s president is urging citizens to put their faith in science instead of conspiracy theories if they want to avoid getting Covid-19. Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed concern at the declining acceptance of government-imposed restrictions in Germany. The country has seen a surge of protests against restrictions in recent days.
