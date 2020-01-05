Cooler temperatures bring Australia some respite from bushfires

Fire threats eased in parts of southeast Australia on Sunday after a horror day of blazes that killed one man and forced thousands to evacuate, but authorities warned several fires were still burning at emergency levels and hot weather was set to return.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Batemans Bay on Australia’s east coast.

