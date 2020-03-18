Copie de 9/11 terror attacks: Cancer rates soar among survivors

Subscribe to France 24 now:

The US is marking 18 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The military and political consequences of that day are well documented. But for those directly exposed to the dust and debris released when the Word Trade Center twin towers collapsed, the long-term medical ramifications are also impossible to ignore, with rates of cancer and other serious illnesses on the rise. We take a closer look.

