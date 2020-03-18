Share
0 0 0 0

Copie de The Indonesian village where 80% of residents use sign language

27 mins ago

Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Tucked away in northern Bali, Bengkala is an Indonesian village where nearly all the residents know sign language. Children there are 15 times likelier to be born with a hearing disorder. Elders had long feared they had angered a deity, but as residents adapted over the generations and even came up with their own sign language, they finally learned the mysterious cause. We tell you more.

Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Leave a Comment