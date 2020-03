Copie de The Indonesian village where 80% of residents use sign language

Subscribe to France 24 now:

Tucked away in northern Bali, Bengkala is an Indonesian village where nearly all the residents know sign language. Children there are 15 times likelier to be born with a hearing disorder. Elders had long feared they had angered a deity, but as residents adapted over the generations and even came up with their own sign language, they finally learned the mysterious cause. We tell you more.

