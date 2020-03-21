Coping with social distancing amid coronavirus crisis

As the new coronavirus hits more countries around the world, many of them resort to lockdown as social distancing is strongly recommended to containing the pandemic.

It is an unusual time for tens and millions of people. But there are ways that can make small but crucial differences in their lives.

Al Jazeera’s Priyanka Gupta explains.

