Copper masks made by Chile company in COVID-19 fight

39 mins ago

For centuries copper has been used to repel certain bacteria and viruses.
A company in Chile is now using the metal to address a shortage of masks in Latin America.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman explains from Santiago.

