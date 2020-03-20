Share
Corona: How Should We Handle this Crisis? | To The Point

Coronavirus is drastically affecting daily life, with restrictions on travel, cultural institutions closed and social contact limited. What will we see more of? Solidarity or selfishness? Our guests from DW: Kate Ferguson, Barbara Mohr, Thomas Sparrow
