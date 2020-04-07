Coronabonds: Europe’s path to resurgence? | Coronavirus Update

The European Union is discussing economic stimulus measures. EU finance ministers are due to meet today for talks on how to stave off a recession. Angela Merkel has pledged Germany’s support and member states battered by the coronavirus are desperate to get the money flowing. But there’s fierce debate over how to do that.

Other Coronavirus developements:

— Japan has declared a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other regions to combat the outbreak. Japan has nearly 4 thousand confirmed cases of Covid 19 and 92 deaths from it.

– China has reported no new deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours. And the 32 new cases, the country reported, were people who returned from overseas.

– Israel has announced a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday.

– In Germany, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has passed 100,000, the fourth highest caseload in the world.

