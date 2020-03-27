Share
Coronavirus: 16-year-old girl becomes France’s youngest victim

24 mins ago

The mother of France’s youngest coronavirus victim has spoken of the ‘unbearable’ loss of her 16-year-old daughter, as the country reported its highest daily toll from the pandemic.

