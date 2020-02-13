Share
Coronavirus: 44 new cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

2 hours ago

The biggest cluster of cases outside China is on a cruise ship quarantined off the Japanese port of Yokohama. With 44 new cases confirmed there on Thursday, and a total of 219 on board, the Diamond Princess cruise liner has tested overwhelmingly positive.

