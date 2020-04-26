Coronavirus: Africans in China become targets of racist attacks | DW News

Footage has emerged on social media in recent weeks showing racist attacks on Africans in China. African migrant communities have become the target of discrimination and harassment as China strives to contain the coronavirus. Beijing relies on mass surveillance to identify new cases. But many Africans in China have outstayed their visas and been evicted from their homes and cannot easily be tracked. That’s made authorities nervous about an outbreak within the African population. And they’ve become easy scapegoats for new imported cases.

