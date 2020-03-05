Coronavirus: Airlines face losses of more than $100bn

The aviation industry has been given a stark update on the soaring financial cost of the coronavirus outbreak, predicting revenue losses of more than $100bn.

The body that represents global airlines has been counting the cost during a meeting in Singapore.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports.

