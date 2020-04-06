Share
Coronavirus: Americans brace for ‘hardest’ week of their lives

27 mins ago

‘We see light at the end of the tunnel. Things are happening,’ Donald Trump said during a White House coronavirus task force briefing. But his own advisers don’t appear to share that optimism. Health authorities warned the coming week could resemble a ‘Pearl Harbor moment.’

