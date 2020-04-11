Coronavirus and lockdown hit India’s poor especially hard | DW News

While the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections in India has so far remained relatively low, despite the enormous billion-plus population. Authorities say they are ramping up testing, as the capital Delhi and financial hub Mumbai emerge as hotspots. And Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under pressure to extend a nationwide lockdown due to end next week. But the coronavirus and the lockdown that is meant to contain it have placed India’s poor between a rock and a hard place.

