Coronavirus and the economy: Can the world cope with more debt? | Counting the Cost

With more than 22 million coronavirus cases and almost 800,000 deaths worldwide, the health crisis is far from over, as countries face second waves of coronavirus cases.

We may have seen some of the worst economic costs, but more pain could be lurking in the months ahead.

Against this backdrop, the United States and China have potentially also inched closer to a new Cold War.

Bilal Hafeez, CEO of Macro Hive; Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at IHS Markit; and Robert Quartly-Janeiro from the London School of Economics discuss the most pressing economic and geopolitical questions on post-pandemic recovery.

