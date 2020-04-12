Coronavirus and The World’s Most Vulnerable | Start Here

This pandemic has been tough on a lot of people. They’ve lost family, jobs, their personal freedom.

But in some parts of the world, the coronavirus is expected to make some people’s already hard lives unimaginably harder.

Who is most at risk during this unprecedented time? What’s being done to help them? And what needs to happen to keep all of us safe?

Start Here explains.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Coronavirus #StartHere