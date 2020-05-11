Share
Coronavirus antibody tests: Expert casts doubt on viability of ‘immunity passports’

6 hours ago

A Paris-based based immunology expert has told Euronews he has doubts about the effectiveness of COVID-19 antibody tests and so-called immunity passports.…
