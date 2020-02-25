Coronavirus anxiety and monster Weinstein

The fears about Covid-19 are spreading faster than the virus itself. Italian papers warn of a coronavirus psychosis while also calling for calm. One US publication, meanwhile, warns that many of us are “likely to get the coronavirus”, saying “most cases are not life-threatening, which is also what makes the virus a historic challenge to contain”. We look, too, at the mixed verdict for Harvey Weinstein, who several papers call a monster. Join us

