Coronavirus: Are governments going to tap into your cellphones to help mitigate the outbreak?

France is setting up a scientific committee to look into changing the government’s coronavirus strategy. The office of the Presidency also said that the group will help them look into so called backtracking practices that enable the identification of people in contact with those infected by the COVID-19 virus. For more on this lets bring in our tech editor Julia Sieger

