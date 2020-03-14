Coronavirus: Asia Pacific countries adopt new measures

The downward trend in the number of new cases of coronavirus in South Korea and China has increased hopes the disease is slowing in parts of Asia.

However, there is still concern about undetected cases and the chance for new clusters to emerge.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Indonesia’s capital Jakarta.

