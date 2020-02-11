Share
Coronavirus: “Back home in Taiwan, everyone’s paranoid”

58 mins ago

Journalist Ya Chun Wang tells The France 24 Debate what it was like to be home in Taiwan during the Lunar New Year while the world watches the Coronavirus outbreak in neighboring China.

