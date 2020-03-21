Coronavirus: Bogota conducts quarantine drill ahead of Colombia lockdown | DW News

Share
Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Marquez has ordered the country into lockdown starting March 24. The nationwide quarantine will last until April 13th. But in the capital Bogota, residents are already getting a taste of extreme social distancing. The city is currently carrying out a test run – ahead of the looming quarantine. Officials hope it can help them and the public prepare for what’s ahead.

