Coronavirus: Boris Johnson delivers first daily update @BBC News – BBC

Boris Johnson has said people in the UK should avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus – as the country’s death toll hit 53.

The prime minister said people should work from home where possible as part of a range of stringent new measures.

Pregnant women, people over the age of 70 and those with certain health conditions should consider the advice “particularly important”, he said.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons the number of people to have died with the virus in the UK had risen to 53 from Sunday’s total of 35 – and “the disease is now accelerating”.

In the first of a series of daily briefings on the virus, which causes the Covid-19 disease, Mr Johnson said “drastic action” was needed as the UK approaches “the fast growth part of the upward curve” in the number of cases.

Mr Johnson said that by next weekend, those with the most serious health conditions must be “largely shielded from social contact for around 12 weeks”.

The prime minister will host Monday’s press conference with UK chief medical adviser, Prof Chris Whitty, and Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser

Boris Johnson will outline the next steps in the UK’s plan to fight coronavirus at the first of a series of daily news conferences.

The briefing will follow a Cobra meeting which is expected to look at what steps the government could take to protect elderly and vulnerable people.

The over-70s have been told they are allowed to go out for walks when their period of staying at home begins.

The first person in Wales to die with Covid-19 brings the UK total to 36.

Most of those who have died in the UK have been people over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions.

The total number of people in the UK to test positive for the virus has risen by 171 in a day to a total of 1,543, according to the latest Department of Health figures. The latest cases include 30 more from Wales and 18 in Scotland.

More than 44,000 people have been tested in the UK. People self-isolating with mild symptoms are no longer being tested – the government said tests are primarily being given to hospital patients with respiratory problems, and to people in residential or care facilities experiencing outbreaks.

