Coronavirus: Boris Johnson out of hospital as UK death toll tops 10,000 | DW News

British prime minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19. Johnson was admitted a week ago and spent three days in intensive care. His release from St Thomas’ hospital in London comes as the UK death toll from the coronavirus tops 10,000, which is one of the highest in the world. Johnson’s government has come under fire over a lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals. In a video posted on Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked NHS staff for saving his life and the British public for obeying social distancing measures, promising that the UK would defeat the coronavirus.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Coronavirus #Covid19 #BorisJohnson