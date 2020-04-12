-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson out of hospital as UK death toll tops 10,000 | DW News
British prime minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from hospital after being treated for COVID-19. Johnson was admitted a week ago and spent three days in intensive care. His release from St Thomas’ hospital in London comes as the UK death toll from the coronavirus tops 10,000, which is one of the highest in the world. Johnson’s government has come under fire over a lack of personal protective equipment for frontline workers in hospitals. In a video posted on Twitter, the Prime Minister thanked NHS staff for saving his life and the British public for obeying social distancing measures, promising that the UK would defeat the coronavirus.
