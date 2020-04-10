Share
Coronavirus: Boris Johnson out of intensive care but remains in hospital

25 mins ago

According to Downing Street, Mr Johnson is still being closely montitored in St Thomas’ Hospital, but is now on a different ward. Mr Johnson received standard oxygen treatment through a mask but was not put on a ventilator. The government says he “continues to improve” and is recieving “brilliant care”.

