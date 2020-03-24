Coronavirus: Boris Johnson puts Britain on lockdown after death toll surges | DW News

Britain’s Prime Minister has announced a nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus. Boris Johnson told the British people that the government was shutting non-essential shops and services and banning gatherings of more than two people. Johnson’s government has faced criticism for shifting strategies and its perceived failure to act quickly to halt the spread of the virus.

