Coronavirus – Brazil: ‘Jair Bolsonaro is putting people’s lives at risk’

The fight against coronavirus turns into an economic battle in Brazil. President Jair Bolsonaro on March 29 flouted his government’s social distancing guidelines against the spread of the coronavirus by mixing with supporters on the streets of Brasilia and urging them to keep the economy going. ‘Jair Bolsonaro is putting people’s lives at risk’, an inhabitant said.

