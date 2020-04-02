Coronavirus: Britain reports record death toll | DW News

Share
Britain recorded its largest daily increase in coronavirus deaths on Wednesday. Nearly 2500 people have now died of Covid-19. The government has been criticized for carrying out too few tests compared to other countries. Authorities have opened a series of emergency field hospitals across the country to deal with the massive surge in cases.
