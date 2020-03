Coronavirus: business activity in EU and US plummets as lockdowns begin

The coronavirus, which has infected more than 325,000 and killed over 14,000 worldwide, has disrupted business, travel and daily life. As a result, business activity in EU and UK plunges. Kate Moody, France 24 business editor, tells us more.

