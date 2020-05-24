Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus: Business is booming for Spain’s coffin makers | Focus on Europe

51 mins ago

Forest-rich Galicia has a tradition of coffin building. The growing competition of cheap imports from China was making life difficult for the coffin manufacturers. Since the coronavirus crisis there has been a flood of orders.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Spain #Covid19

Leave a Comment