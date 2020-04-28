-
Coronavirus: Can Russia flatten the curve?
Russia is now among the ten nations most affected by coronavirus, with Moscow announcing on Monday that recorded cases had reached 87,147.
Russia, like most countries dealing with the pandemic, faces a list of hurdles in flattening the curve. Medical staff in Moscow say they don’t have enough personal protective gear and point to a high rate of infection among health workers.
The government has also moved to combat misinformation around the virus, taking measures including launching a smartphone app that tracks people who are under quarantine. Government opponents call the measures draconian and have said they risk turning Russia into a “digital concentration camp”.
In this episode of The Stream, we discuss Russia’s handling of the pandemic, and ask is there anything more that can be done.
