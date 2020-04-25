Coronavirus: Captain Tom Moore is the UK’s official No.1 👏 @BBC Breakfast | BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Captain Tom Moore is the oldest person to top the UK singles chart, taking the record away from Sir Tom Jones.

When he first appeared on BBC Breakfast on Good Friday, 99-year-old World War Two veteran Captain Tom Moore had raised just over £1,000 for an NHS charity. Two weeks later he’s become a household name with a fundraising tally of over £29 million, and has now topped the UK singles chart.

