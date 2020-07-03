Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus cases in India pass 600,000 | Covid Update

16 hours ago

In India the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has now topped 600,000. The coronavirus has hit Delhi harder than any other city in the country. The government has introduced a revamped strategy to curb the spread of COVID-19, with pinpointed testing as a priority.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #India

Leave a Comment