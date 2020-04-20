-
Coronavirus cases in Latin America top 100,000 | DW News
Coronavirus cases in Central and South America have now exceeded 100,000. But Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro joined crowds at a public rally in Brasilia on Sunday and criticized coronavirus lockdown measures imposed by state governors. Brazil has the most infections in Latin America, but Bolsonaro has downplayed the threat and is pushing to reopen the economy. Meanwhile, the coronavirus continues to spread in Latin America. Colombia is one of a number of countries that have imposed restrictions to try to reduce rates of infection. But as DW’s Nicole Fröhlich reports, some people and businesses are failing to stick to the new rules – with potentially lethal consequences.
