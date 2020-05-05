Share
0 0 0 0

Coronavirus cases in Russia surge dramatically | DW News

5 hours ago

Russia is emerging as a new hotspot for the coronavirus, with the country now showing the second-highest spread of COVID-19 in the world.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Coronavirus #Covid19 #Russia

Leave a Comment