Coronavirus cases in Saudi Arabia could reach 200,000: Minister
Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister says its coronavirus cases could reach up to 200,000 as the kingdom reports more than 2,700 infections, including 41 deaths.
The country has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the Gulf and is also dealing with a plunge in oil prices as it tackles the outbreak.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hoda-Yan re
