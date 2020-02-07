Coronavirus: Censors struggle to mute online outrage over whistleblower’s death

Grief and anger have prompted strong reactions to the death of a whistleblower in China. Dr Li Wenliang has fallen victim to the coronavirus he tried to warn people about back in December. Silenced by the police, he has become a symbol of Chinese state censorship. Even his death was reportedly manipulated by the authorities.

