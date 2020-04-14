Coronavirus: China denies discrimination against Africans

Africans and the African diaspora have become victims of anti-foreigner sentiment in parts of China. In the southern city of Guangzhou, some homeowners have reportedly evicted their black tenants, leaving them to sleep on the streets. All of this due to irrational coronavirus fears. A group of African ambassadors warned Beijing about these cases. China’s Foreign Ministry responded, denying that there’s discrimination against Africans in the country.

